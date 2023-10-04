Rookie Trio To Get One More Look With Bruins vs Rangers

Boston Bruins rookie centers Matt Poitras, and John Beecher and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei will get one final chance to prove they belong on the 2023-24 Bruins opening night roster on Oct. 11.

The Boston Bruins announced their roster (below) for the preseason finale against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The rookie trio that has improved throughout camp and the preseason was on a roster that head coach Jim Montgomery has said more than once will resemble the one he puts on the ice when the Bruins host 2023 top overall pick and Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard.

“I do think we’re going to get down to a group,” Montgomery reiterated after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Tuesday night. “There won’t be that many decisions left because we do want to get down to the group we’re going to have … who the people are who are going to comprise that group, I’m not that certain yet.”