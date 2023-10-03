Bruins Postgame: Bruins Lose 5-4 In OT But Rookies Shine

The Boston Bruins fell to 1-3-1 in the preseason with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals but got another strong showing from the rookie trio of forwards Matthew Poitras and John Beecher and defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Linus Ullmark also had a strong showing with 35 saves, and winger Milan Lucic got his first goal in a Bruins uniform since returning to the team this offseason.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: Just as Boston Bruins fans did a week ago up in Buffalo, they showered Milan Lucic with ‘Loooooccch’ chants every time he touched the puck on Tuesday night at TD Garden. However, the Bruins fan favorite gave the Garden faithful more than just his presence to cheer about this time as he finished with a . Lucic also finished the game with four shots and a hit in 14:28. Lucic assisted on a goal by rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei 2:42 into the first period and then scored his first goal of the preseason at 8:23 of the second period.

17 back on the scene 👊 pic.twitter.com/0z7fTxsbbs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2023

After a shaky start to the game, Bruins goalie and 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark settled in nicely. While he gave up five goals, he was huge down the stretch to get the game to overtime, making clutch save after clutch save as the Bruins were out-shot 12-5 in the final frame and ?-? in overtime. Ullmark made 11 saves in the third period and stopped five of six shots in overtime to finish with 36 saves.

BANGER: This is a big season for Bruins Trent Frederic, and while they will need more offense than he has shown in the preseason, Frederic’s physical presence has been noticeable. Skating on a line with Brad Marchand and 19-year-old rookie sensation Matt Poitras, Frederic did the banging and cleared plenty of space for his linemates. Frederic finished with four hits and was a physical presence throughout the game.

DOGHOUSE: While it’s understandably still a work in progress and the preseason, the special teams better look a lot better by the season opener a week from Wednesday. On Tuesday, the powerplay went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill allowed two Capitals goals on three powerplays. As far as the penalty kill goes, there were just too many chances on the doorstep, as the Bruins were unable to push the play out to the perimeter.

UNSUNG HERO: The rookie trio of Matt Poitras, John Beecher, and Mason Lohrei all gave the coaching staff and team brass more to think about. Playing his second game in two nights, Poitras looked a bit tired in the first period but stuck with it and got better as the game went on. The 19-year-old pivot scored his second goal of the preseason to tie the game at four 4:57 into the third period and most likely secured a spot on the 2023-24 Boston Bruins roster.

Matt Poitras making a name for himself. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/32pNYnlJR3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2023

Beecher is also likely going to get serious consideration to make the jump to the NHL out of camp after assisting on Lucic’s goal and finishing with one shot and four hits.

Due to the logjam on the blue line, Lohrei may still be headed back to Providence by Friday, but after scoring his first goal of the preseason, he could be an early call-up in the regular season. He also had three hits and, for the second time this preseason, led all Bruins players in ice time with 24:40.

KEY STAT: The Bruins were out-shot by the Washington Capitals 41-20.

IN THEIR WORDS: “Overall, he competed, and what you like is he lost some battles and then won some battles, and that was a big goal he scored to tie it up. He continues to show a lot of poise with the puck.” -Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on rookie center Matt Poitras.

LINEUP:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Trevor Kuntar-Jayson Megna-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Jakub Zboril

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi