Bruins Send Lysell To Providence; Waive Five Players

For a third straight time, winger Fabian Lysell will not break camp with the Boston Bruins and be on the opening night roster.

The Boston Bruins announced last Tuesday afternoon that they had assigned the 20-year-old, along with defenseman Mike Callahan, to Providence Bruins training camp. The Bruins also waived forward Anthony Richard and defensemen Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Reilly Walsh, and Parker Wotherspoon for the purpose of assignment.

The writing was on the wall for the highly touted Fabian Lysell on Tuesday morning as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was blunt when asked to assess the play of the 2021 21st pick overall thus far in training camp and the preseason.

“I think Lysell’s had moments where he’s been good,” Montgomery replied. “He’s had moments where he’s struggled, just as far as he’s drafted to be a skilled offensive player, and in order to be a skilled offensive player, you’ve got to produce, and we haven’t seen the production yet.”

Ouch!

After looking like he might at least stay a few games and audition into the 2021-22 regular season in his first stint at Bruins training camp, Lysell has struggled the last two camps and preseasons. He had a respectable 14 goals and 23 assists in 54 games with the Providence Bruins last season, but will need to really tear it up out of the gate now if he wants to make his NHL debut this season.

As of Tuesday night and prior to the Bruins’ preseason home finale against the Washington Capitals, here are the remaining players on the Boston Bruins training camp roster:

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Oskar Steen, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matthew Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Zboril