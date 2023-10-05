Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Rangers Preview: Final Audition; Will Rookies Stay?
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (1-3-1) @ New York Rangers (1-4-0)
TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Bost0n Bruins Notes
Rookie Trio Getting One More Chance
Boston Bruins rookie centers Matt Poitras, and John Beecher and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei will get one final chance to prove they belong on the 2023-24 Bruins opening night roster on Oct. 11.
The Boston Bruins announced their roster (below) for the preseason finale against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The rookie trio that has improved throughout camp and the preseason was on a roster that head coach Jim Montgomery has said more than once will resemble the one he puts on the ice when the Bruins host 2023 top overall pick and Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard.
“I do think we’re going to get down to a group,” Montgomery reiterated after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Tuesday night. “There won’t be that many decisions left because we do want to get down to the group we’re going to have … who the people are who are going to comprise that group, I’m not that certain yet.”
Will Greer, Brown, Steen And Zboril Be Waived?
Will forwards Patrick Brown, A.J. Greer, Oskar Steen, and defenseman Jakub Zboril be waived for the purpose of assignment tomorrow?
If so, Zboril and Steen, given they’re younger and their skill, could be claimed, while Brown and Greer are almost a lock to make it to Providence (AHL).
Here’s my projection for the Bruins’ Centennial roster:
Forwards
James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Morgan Geekie
Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko
Extra: Danton Heinen, Jesper Boqvist
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Extra: Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins Lineup vs Rangers:
Forwards
Jesper Boqvist-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
A.J. Greer-John Beecher-Patrick Brown
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Brandon Bussi