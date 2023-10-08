Bruins Daily: Roster Cuts; Injury Bug Hits Atlantic Division

The Boston Bruins may lose another player from the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and injuries plague the Atlantic Division.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins brought back memories of what could’ve been at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by waiving defenseman Jakub Zboril.

Boston Hockey Now: They won the Willian Jennings Award, so why wouldn’t Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery go with the same goalie rotation of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman?

New England Patriots

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The future is arriving for the Montreal Canadiens with players like Arber Xhekaj and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: Could the Detroit Red Wings have found a diamond in the rough with Daniel Sprong?

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers will begin the season without forward Sam Bennett.

TSN: What will the opening night roster look like for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators are about to start the 2023-24 regular season without centers Josh Norris and Shane Pinto.

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: Who will make the 2023-24 roster for the Chicago Blackhawks?

NYI Hockey Now: The final roster spot for the New York Islanders is down to Simon Holmstrom or Ross Johnston.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will sweeping the preseason mean anything for the New Jersey Devils?

Washington Hockey Now: Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli took a ‘Welcome To The NHL Kid’ hit from Washington Capitals veteran winger T.J. Oshie.

Philly Hockey Now: Can a ‘starless’ lineup be effective for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins signed former Boston College forward Colin White.

NHL

ESPN: The Minnesota Wild agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract extension with forward Ryan Hartman.