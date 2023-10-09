Bruins Daily: Crowded NHL Waiver Wire; Leafs Cap Trade

A plethora of NHL players – including Boston Bruins forwards Patrick Brown and A.J. Greer – found themselves on waivers on Sunday as teams trimmed down to their opening night roster.

Boston Hockey Now: ICYMI, on Saturday, the Boston Bruins waived three players for the purpose of assignment, with one of them being 2015 first round pick Jakub Zboril.

Boston Hockey Now: On Sunday, Zboril, along with forwards Oskar Steen and Jesper Boqvist, cleared waivers and were assigned to the Providence Bruins (AHL). The Bruins then waived forwards Patrick Brown and A.J. Greer.

Montreal Hockey Now: Forward Joel Armia and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom were the two final roster cuts for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: After playing through training camp on a professional tryout, former Northeastern Hockey star Zach Aston-Reese was signed by the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: North Reading, MA native (grew up in North Reading, born in Boca Raton, Florida), Casey Fitzgerald was part of the final roster cuts for the Florida Panthers.

TSN: Despite some major roster issues to still solve, there is a renewed confidence surrounding the Ottawa Senators.

Fansided: The opening night roster is set for the 2023-24 Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: To get salary cap compliant, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks.

Tampa Bay Times: Two-time Stanley Cup champion Zach Bogosian was waived by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chicago Hockey Now: We know 2023 top overall draft pick Connor Bedard made it, but who else made the roster for the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks?

NYI Hockey Now: What can we expect from the 2023-24 New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will former Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula be ready to play the season opener for the New Jersey Devils?

Washington Hockey Now: Did 2013 first round pick Anthony Mantha make the 2023-24 opening night roster for the Washington Capitals?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could any players on waivers wind up signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Veteran forward Denis Gurianov was waived by the Nashville Predators.

ESPN: The award for best Stanley Cup rings may now go to the Vegas Golden Knights.