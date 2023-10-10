Bruins Daily: Bruins Roster Set; Sabres Extend Dahlin

The Boston Bruins 2023-24 roster is set, and the Buffalo Sabres have extended their cornerstone defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins general manager explored all options when it came to making a roster spot for rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Boston Hockey Now: When all was said and done though, the Boston Bruins lost forward A.J. Greer on waivers, and Lohrei and forward Patrick Brown were assigned to the Providence Bruins. However, Lohrei was and still is part of a wave of youth that includes fellow rookies John Beecher and Matt Poitras.

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins a dark horse to host the 2024 NHL Entry Draft?

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins in for a big contract season from winger Jake DeBrusk?

New England Patriots

Atlantic Division

ESPN: The Buffalo Sabres gave an eight-year, $88 million contract extension to defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Montreal Hockey Now: Winger Juraj Slafkovsky may be about to show why he was drafted No. 1 overall at the 2022 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: It will be a 22-man roster to start the season for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: What will the opening night roster look like for the Florida Panthers?

TSN: 19-year-old rookie Fraser Minten has defied the odds and made the 2023-24 opening night roster for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: Are the New York Islanders trying to acquire Ottawa Senators unsigned RFA center Shane Pinto?

Tampa Bay Times: After playing the preseason on a professional tryout, forward Austin Watson has signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: Fand and the media need to express patience with the Chicago Blackhawks.

NYI Hockey Now: In their final roster cut, the New York Islanders waived forward Ross Johnston.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is the goaltending set for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Four rookies have made the roster for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There has been a nearly 50-percent roster turnover for the Pittsburgh Penguins.