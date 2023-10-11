Bruins Daily: NHL Season Kicks Off; Is League All-Inclusive?

The Boston Bruins will kick off their centennial season against Connor Bedard a night after he, the Blackhawks, and the NHL kicked off the 2023-24 regular season.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Outsports.com: The NHL and the NHLPA should be absolutely embarrassed of themselves right now! How can you say you’re all-inclusive and not let NHL players at least express support with their tape for PRIDE?

Yeah? Put your power where your mouth is, Connor McDavid!

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins recalled forward Patrick Brown on Monday, so will they still sign forward Danton Heinen?

Boston Hockey Now: After an offseason full of NHL trade rumors surrounding him, what can we expect from Boston Bruins goalie and 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: Will the flattened NHL salary cap force the Boston Bruins to trade one of defensemen Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort?

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins become a stop on the past to the Stanley Cup for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay Lightning: Maybe people (like yours truly) need to stop doubting the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Montreal Hockey Now: Could goalie Samuel Montembeault be the odd man out between the pipes for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Will the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs include the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Defenseman Aaron Ekblad has officially been placed on long-term injury reserve by the Florida Panthers.

TSN: What’s the latest on contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander?

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators are about to begin the season without centers Josh Norris and Shane Pinto.

National Hockey Now

Nashville Hockey Now: In the first game of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the pesky Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks got a 4-2 win over Sidney Crosby and the Penguins thanks to goalie Petr Mrazek and former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Here’s the view from the Pittsburgh Penguins.