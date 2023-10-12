Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Pastrnak, Frederic Shine; Xhekaj vs Reaves
The Boston Bruins overcame Connor Bedard’s first NHL goal with two goals from David Pastrnak in a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: With a large contingent of Boston Bruins legends like Bobby Orr and Patrice Bergeron at TD Garden for the Centennial season opener, the Bruins got a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks thanks to current Bruins legend David Pastrnak.
Look who was cheering on the win! No. 4 Bobby Orr. Sadly, Orr won’t speak to the media anymore, but he did have some fun with the fans on the Gold carpet.
How many people can say they walked a gold carpet by their own statue? Well, Bobby Orr can!! Cool kickoff for the Bruins Centennial season🏒🥅 pic.twitter.com/mV9xuHoJQA
— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 11, 2023
Boston Hockey Now: Normally outspoken Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand chose his words carefully when discussing the NHL banning Pride tape.
Boston Hockey Now: Could the Quebec Nordiques return to the NHL thanks to former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron?
Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins still hold the ultimate respect and love for former teammate and Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Veteran Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves got a physical welcome to the Atlantic Division from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj.
Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL have been showering love on former Red Wings and Parkinson’s Disease patient Barry Melrose.
Florida Hockey Now: Have the Florida Panthers found a late bloomer with 27-year-old defenseman Uvis Balinskis?
TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to hold on for a 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens thanks to the shootout winner from Mitch Marner and a hat trick from Auston Matthews.
Sportsnet: Will restricted free agent holdout center Shane Pinto sign with or be traded by the Ottawa Senators?
Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Owen Power signed an eight-year contract extension that carries an $8.35 million salary cap hit with the Buffalo Sabres.
National Hockey Now
Chicago Hockey Now: Here’s the view from the other side of the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Carolina Hockey Now: Despite a sloppy start, it was a 5-3 win over the Senators for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What went wrong in the season-opening loss to the Blackhawks for the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Colorado Hockey Now: Who will shine for the 2023-24 Colorado Avalanche?
Vegas Hockey Now: The NHL handed its first suspension of the 2023-24 season to Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden.
San Jose Hockey Now: The NHL’s new specialty night bans and ban on Pride tape and jerseys is puzzling to San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair.