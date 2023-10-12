Bruins Daily: Pastrnak, Frederic Shine; Xhekaj vs Reaves

The Boston Bruins overcame Connor Bedard’s first NHL goal with two goals from David Pastrnak in a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With a large contingent of Boston Bruins legends like Bobby Orr and Patrice Bergeron at TD Garden for the Centennial season opener, the Bruins got a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks thanks to current Bruins legend David Pastrnak.

Look who was cheering on the win! No. 4 Bobby Orr. Sadly, Orr won’t speak to the media anymore, but he did have some fun with the fans on the Gold carpet.

How many people can say they walked a gold carpet by their own statue? Well, Bobby Orr can!! Cool kickoff for the Bruins Centennial season🏒🥅 pic.twitter.com/mV9xuHoJQA — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 11, 2023

Boston Hockey Now: Normally outspoken Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand chose his words carefully when discussing the NHL banning Pride tape.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Quebec Nordiques return to the NHL thanks to former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron?

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins still hold the ultimate respect and love for former teammate and Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Veteran Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves got a physical welcome to the Atlantic Division from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL have been showering love on former Red Wings and Parkinson’s Disease patient Barry Melrose.

Florida Hockey Now: Have the Florida Panthers found a late bloomer with 27-year-old defenseman Uvis Balinskis?

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to hold on for a 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens thanks to the shootout winner from Mitch Marner and a hat trick from Auston Matthews.

Sportsnet: Will restricted free agent holdout center Shane Pinto sign with or be traded by the Ottawa Senators?

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Owen Power signed an eight-year contract extension that carries an $8.35 million salary cap hit with the Buffalo Sabres.

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: Here’s the view from the other side of the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Carolina Hockey Now: Despite a sloppy start, it was a 5-3 win over the Senators for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What went wrong in the season-opening loss to the Blackhawks for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Colorado Hockey Now: Who will shine for the 2023-24 Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: The NHL handed its first suspension of the 2023-24 season to Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden.

San Jose Hockey Now: The NHL’s new specialty night bans and ban on Pride tape and jerseys is puzzling to San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair.