Bruins Daily: The Centennial Best; Oilers-Bruins Rumor

The Boston Bruins named their all-Centennial team on Thursday; could they trade a Vezina trophy winner this season?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have named their all-Centennial team. Who do you think got snubbed? I say, Tim Thomas!

Boston Hockey Now: If their goaltending continues to be a mess, will the Edmonton Oilers try to acquire Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: Did Brandon Carlko get away with one, not getting even a penalty on his ‘blindside hit’ on his former teammate and Blackhawks winger Taylor Hall?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens try to acquire Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist?

Detroit Hockey Now: How much stock should we put into New Jersey Devils spoiling the season opener for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The Minnesota Wild dominated them 2-0 on opening night, but there’s no panic from the Florida Panthers.

TSN: According to TSN Insider, the Ottawa Senators are gauging the NHL trade market for the trade value of Mathieu Joseph and also discussed trading defenceman Erik Brannstrom.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs could be getting a Hart Trophy-worthy season from Auston Matthews.

Buffalo Sabres: Expectations are high in Buffalo, and they weren’t met on opening night by the Buffalo Sabres.

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: Could Chicago Blackhawks winger Lukas Reichel blossom on a line with Connor Bedard?

San Jose Hockey Now: Can the San Jose Sharks find the promise that once surrounded Filip Zadina?