Bruins Daily: Bourque-McAvoy; Reaves Rattled By Xhejai

Do the Boston Bruins have another Ray Bourque in the making with defenseman Charlie McAvoy?

Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves needs to stop whining.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy become the next Ray Bourque?

Boston Hockey Now: Another look at the Boston Bruins All-Centennial team and wondering, should we have had Jean Rattelle over David Krejci?

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Sportsnet: Does Toronto Maple Leafs veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves realize what a sore loser he sounds like with his comments about Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, is filled with young talent like forward Filip Mesar.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings play their home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, but they won’t have forward Robby Fabbri.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers had to be happy about the return to the ice in the AHL for former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight.

TSN: I said it in my season predictions, and I’ll say it again here: The Toronto Maple Leafs will break the curse and win the Stanley Cup, and a big reason why will be star center Auston Matthews.

TSN: Restricted free agent center Shane Pinto has headed home to Long Island as he remains far apart in contract talks with the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo Sabres: Was rookie goalie Devon Levi as bad as we think in a 5-1 loss for the Buffalo Sabres?

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: I picked the Arizona Coyotes to make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and on Friday night, they showed why in a 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils.

NYI Hockey Now: Could rookie winger Simon Holmstrom be playing with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal in Saturday’s season opener for the New York Islanders?

Washington Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins dominated in a 4-0 season-opening loss for the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin still have it, and that’s great news for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: A scouting report from the last game on the next opponent for the Boston Bruins, the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: Former NHL defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook is now in management for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: When will the Colorado Avalanche get back injured goalie Pavel Francouz?

San Jose Hockey Now: Forward Mikael Granlund will be out for at least a week for the San Jose Sharks.