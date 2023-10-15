Bruins Daily: PK Sways For Bruins; Matthews En Fuego

The Boston Bruins are 2-0-0 after their penalty kill, and Jeremy Swayman shut down the Nashville Predators.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got a 3-2 win over the Predators behind their penalty kill, goalie Jeremy Swayman, and two powerplay goals from James van Riemsdyk.

Nashville Hockey Now: Here’s the opposite point of view from the 3-2 win for the Boston Bruins over the Nashville Predators.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Connor Bedard was held to an assist as the Blackhawks lost 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Michigan native Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal in a 6-4 win for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers dropped to 0-2-0 with a 6-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

TSN: Yes, I said he would win the Hart Trophy, and so far, so good for the Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews.

Sportsnet: Has restricted free agent Shane Pinto asked for a trade from the Ottawa Senators?

Buffalo Sabres: Zach Benson got his first NHL point, but the Islanders won 3-2 over the Buffalo Sabres.

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: Here’s the view of that aforementioned game from the side of the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The core continues to lead the way for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: The power play was the difference for the Chicago Blackhawks.