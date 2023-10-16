Bruins Daily: Stamkos-Bruins Talk; Bedard Tour Rolls On

Will the Boston Bruins target Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos again? The Connor Bedard tour rolls into Toronto.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: One last look back at an absolute penalty kill clinic put on by the Boston Bruins Saturday behind 33 saves from Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins are still looking for a No. 1 or No. 2 veteran center at the NHL Trade Deadline, could they wind up acquiring Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What’s your take on Montreal Canadiens fans constantly booing Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard?

Florida Hockey Now: Hard to believe, but it’s been ten years since the Florida Panthers drafted their captain Sasha Barkov.

TSN: Speaking of Bedard, his season-opening tour stops in Toronto tonight for a tilt with the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews.

Sportsnet: Vladimir Tarasenko found the twine in his second game for the Ottawa Senators.

NY Post: It hasn’t exactly been the start everyone envisioned for the Buffalo Sabres.

Bolts By The Bay: The Tampa Bay Lightning are already missing forward Tyler Motte.

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: What did the season-opening win over the Sabres show about the 2023-24 New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Two games in, and head coach Lindy Ruff is already shuffling the lines for the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Evgeni Malkin is in a ‘much better place,’ and that’s great news for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard wasn’t able to jumpstart the powerplay Saturday for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Hockey Now: It was quite the eventful season-opening week for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: It was a historical San Jose Sharks debut for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.