Bruins Daily: Poitras Moving Up; Dach; Garland Rumors

Boston Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras has been elevated to the second line ahead of the team’s four-game road trip.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Matthew Poitras has been elevated to the second line center slot after some forward line changes made by Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: So where did the idea come from that led to that filthy penalty shot goal by Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Reportedly, a torn MCL and ACL will likely be a season-ending injury for Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach.

Detroit Hockey Now: Jeff Petry was already a healthy scratch for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: It was closer than it probably should’ve been in a 4-3 win over the Devils for the Florida Panthers.

TSN: The Chicago Blackhawks got a 4-1 win and denied what would’ve been a record-breaking hat trick streak for Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews.

Ottawa Sun: When will center Josh Norris return to the lineup for the Ottawa Senators?

ESPN: What’s different about the culture of the Buffalo Sabres?

Tampa Times: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is sorely missed by the Tampa Bay Lightning?

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: Could the New York Islanders be missing defenseman Scott Mayfield?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is goalie Akira Schmid about to sign a contract extension with the New Jersey Devils?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The NHL’s third star of the week was Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are reportedly one of the teams interested in the NHL trade value of Vancouver Canucks and Scituate, MA native Conor Garland.

Carolina Hockey Now: Did the Carolina Hurricanes offer a contract extension to defenseman Brett Pesce?

Chicago Hockey Now: Team play has led to a surprising 2-2-0 record for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Will prospect Nikolai Kovalenko play anytime soon for the Colorado Avalanche?