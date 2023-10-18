Bruins Daily: Tempering Expectations; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins are off to a good start but that doesn’t suddenly make them Stanley Cup contenders again.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: What you’ve seen from the Boston Bruins so far in this young 2023-24 NHL regular season is likely what you’ll see until at least the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, when they can finally get a roster upgrade from Don Sweeney.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens had a parade to the penalty box and lost 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild.

Detroit Hockey Now: Early in its fifth season, the ‘Yzerplan’ is starting to come together for general manager Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings.

TSN: Unless he’s injured or looks absolutely lost in his audition in the second-line center slot, Matthew Poitras won’t be sent back to his junior team, the Guelph Storm. That’s not exactly the case for rookie forward Fraser Minten and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Is it too early to get excited about the Ottawa Senators?

Buffalo Sabres: Dylan Cozens scored 1:46 into overtime to beat the Lightning and earn win No. 1 for the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Times: Potential Boston Bruins nhl trade target Steven Stamkos (lower body), missed another game for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: Ilya Sorokin earned a relatively easy first shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over the Coyotes for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Should the New Jersey Devils be worried about a slow start from winger Timo Meier?

Philly Hockey Now: Sean Couturier and Carter Hart stepped up in the home opener for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Harvard defenseman and West Roxbury, MA native Jack Rathbone was part of a four-player trade that made him a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Don’t sleep on Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Arvid Söderblom.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche got a bit of revenge in a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Vegas Hockey Now: In a clash of Western Conference titans, the Vegas Golden Knights staged a late comeback to tie the game and then earned a shootout win over the Dallas Stars.

San Jose Hockey Now: David Quinn was not a happy camper after the San Jose Sharks lost 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes.