Bruins Daily: Bruins’ Speed; Enough Of Reaves; NHL Rumors

Could a new-look Boston Bruins lineup bring more ‘speed and creativity’ to Jim Montgomery and his team?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery likes the ‘speed and creativity’ of his new-look second line of Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie.

Boston Hockey Now: According to numerous NHL insiders, there are currently three NHL GMs to keep an eye on right now on the NHL trade market. Is one of them Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: After losing center Kirby Dach to a torn MCL and ACL earlier in the week, the Montreal Canadiens could also be missing defenseman Kaiden Guhle.

Speaking of the Canadiens, Strauss Mann, a goalie for their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, scored a goal on Wednesday night.

🚨 STRAUSS MANN 🚨 WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL 😵 pic.twitter.com/vSjj26pOvS — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 19, 2023

Florida Hockey Now: How important is former Boston University forward Evan Rodrigues to the Florida Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: The offseason acquisition of winger Alex DeBrincat is looking great so far for the Detroit Red Wings.

Yahoo: It’s likely that he’s trying to take the attention away from his team’s stars, but who, like this scribe, is tired of the suddenly whiny Ryan Reaves?

TSN: If Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals didn’t realize they’re in a rebuild yet, they do now after a 6-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo Sabres: There’s a silver lining to the Pride tape ban by the NHL, according to Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo.

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: Can defenseman Noah Dobson be more than a penalty killer for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban always made sure to be a big brother and bodyguard for New Jersey Devils star center Jack Hughes.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier has been channeling NHL Hall of Famer and Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What has been the biggest issue for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled goalie Pytor Kochetkov.

Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has beaten a long-standing record set by Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr.

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the San Jose Sharks interested in Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau?