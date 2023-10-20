Bruins Daily: Bruins Stay Awake; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins are 3-0-0; the Atlantic Division is wild, and so are the NHL rumors as the weekend approaches.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins went into the Pacific time zone and improved to 3-0-0 thanks to their captain, Brad Marchand.

San Jose Hockey Now: Here’s how the win for the Boston Bruins looked for the San Jose Sharks.

Boston Hockey Now: Has the search for a No. 1 center on the NHL trade market by the Boston Bruins been affected by 19-year-old rookie center Matt Poitras?

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins get another 60-goal season from winger David Pastrnak?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: So, exactly how long will the Montreal Canadiens be without defenseman Kaiden Guhle?

Florida Hockey Now: The Toronto Maple Leafs must be having nightmares about the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: One of Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman’s most underrated pickups may turn out to be center Andrew Copp.

CTV: Could a new arena downtown finally become a reality for the Ottawa Senators?

TSN: It was Déjà vu on Thursday night for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: After plenty of preseason optimism and hype, are we still feeling the same about the Buffalo Sabres?

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos returned for a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: Head coach Lindy Ruff has flip-flopped centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes to jumpstart the offense for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: So what’s up with the Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella benching highly touted prospect Morgan Frost?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could lineup changes be coming for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: Reality hit hard against the Colorado Avalanche for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: And here’s the other side of that from the view of the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: A perfect 5-0-0 for the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.