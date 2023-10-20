Bruins Postgame: Bruins Chomp Harder; Beat Sharks 3-1

With a lengthy break between games, the Boston Bruins shook off the rust and beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 to improve to 3-0-0. Bruins captain Brad Marchand provided the wake-up call, and the Bruins won the first game of a four-game road trip out west.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: The Boston Bruins came out strong after being called out by their head coach, Jim Montgomery, for being a bit too lackadaisical in practice on Wednesday and at their game-day skate on Thursday. The problem was, 18 minutes into the game, they were still tied 0-0 with the Sharks. That’s when Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand showed why the team put a ‘C’ on his jersey this past offseason and jumpstarted the Bruins, scoring his first goal of the season 18:06 into the opening frame.

BANGER: Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic didn’t factor in on the scoresheet, but that’s not why the Bruins brought him back. Once again, Lucic was a physical presence with two hits and none more than when San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning tried to line Lucic up and just bounced off him, and he seemed to be injured on the play.

Running into Milan Lucic has to suck pic.twitter.com/8LWL7krERz — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 20, 2023

DOGHOUSE: OK, I’ll admit it. I was wrong. For the past five days, I had grown tired of all the fans and media complaining about the early season layoff between games after the Bruins opened with games on Oct. 11 and 14. To me, it’s just the reality of today’s NHL scheduling with the power TV, and as always, money has on things. When all was said and done, though, it really did suck, and I apologize to the fans I criticized for complaining. I am in the doghouse. That was a long wait!

UNSUNG HERO: The newly constructed third line of James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic was effective and played a pivotal role in the win for the Bruins. Just 21 ticks after Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead, Coyle found Frederic, and he then found van Riemsdyk for his third goal in as many games to put the Bruins up 2-0 heading to the second period. The trio also combined for eight shots on the net, with Frederic leading the way with eight. This line definitely has the potential of an effective shutdown line that can chip in when needed.

Another game, another goal for James van Riemsdyk. He has three goals in his last two games. pic.twitter.com/Ctk1scuYDi — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 20, 2023

BONUS: For a second straight game, we have to give a bonus to the Bruins leading scorer, David Pastrnak, with four goals in three games.

David Pastrnak continues to be a goals

machine. pic.twitter.com/gC1THuTfW3 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 20, 2023

KEY STAT: John Beecher went 7-4 on the dot and continues to look like he can replace former fourth line faceoff master Tomas Nosek. Oh, by the way, he got his first NHL point assisting on Marchand’s first period goal.

IN THEIR WORDS: “There was enough to like but also enough to teach from” – Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery to NESN’s Andy Brickley.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Extra: Patrick Brown, Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman