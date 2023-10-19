Boston Bruins
Bruins Preview: Bruins @ Sharks; Line Changes; Ullmark
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (2-0-0, 4 pts) @ San Jose Sharks (0-2-1, 1 pts)
TIME: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, NBCSCA
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-278), Predators (+225)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-112), Predators +1.5 (-108)
Over/Under: 6
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins are just two games into the season, but head coach Jim Montgomery is already mixing and matching the forward lines as they get set to kick off a four-game roadie against the Sharks in San Jose on Thursday night.
“It’s a small sample size, two games,” Jim Montgomery told reporters on Monday after he flip-flopped center Matthew Poitras and Charlie Coyle on the forward lines.
“We’re going on the road. That factors into it a little bit on why. But I haven’t seen a lot of offensive 5-on-5 generation. Again, small sample size. I just think — I trust my eye behind the bench, and then follow it up, and I see it on video, I just want to try something else to get a spark.”
-Linus Ullmark will make his second start of the season eight days after he made his first. Ullmark made 20 saves on 21 shots in a 3-1 season-opening win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11
San Jose Sharks Notes
-The San Jose Sharks are off to a rough start at 0-2-1 and are allowing 42 shots per game.
– The Sharks are still missing captain Logan Couture who began the season on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
-Goalie Kaapo Kahkenen will start his second game of the season. He allowed four goals on 32 shots in a season-opening 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 12.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko
Extra: Patrick Brown, Danton Heinen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Extra: Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
San Jose Sharks Lineup
Forwards
Alexander Barabanov – Tomas Hertl – Anthony Duclair
Filip Zadina – Thomas Bordeleau – Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman – Luke Kunin – William Eklund
Givani Smith – Nico Sturm – Fabian Zetterlund
Defense
Mario Ferraro – Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov – Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Matt Benning
Goalies
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Officials
Referees: Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker
Linesmen: James Tobias, Caleb Aperson