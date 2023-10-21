Bruins Daily: Heinen Update; Struggling Bertuzzi Demoted

When will the Boston Bruins sign winger Danton Heinen, and did the Bruins dodge a bullet not signing winger Tyler Bertuzzi?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: When will the Boston Bruins finally sign winger Danton Heinen? To do so, they’ll likely need to wave goodbye to forward Patrick Brown or one of defensemen Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort.

Boston Hockey Now: One final look back at a hard-earned 3-1 win for the Boston Bruins over the San Jose Sharks. Three games into the season, whose bingo card had three goals in three games from James van Riemsdyk?

Atlantic Division

TSN: Maybe it was a blessing in disguise that the Boston Bruins were not able to sign the clearly overrated Tyler Bertuzzi.

Montreal Hockey Now: Could forward Christian Dvorak or defenseman Kaiden Guhle return soon for the Montreal Canadiens?

Florida Hockey Now: What’s the new goal song for the Florida Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: How will Ottawa Senators fans welcome back former Senators and current Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat?

Sportsnet: Speaking of DeBrincat, could his offseason barbs have begun a rivalry between the Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators?

Tampa Bay Lightning: His team may be struggling overall, but Nikita Kucherov is off to a hot start for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime thanks to a four-point game from center Jack Hughes.

Washington Hockey Now: How can the Washington Capitals help the slumping Alex Ovechkin?

Philly Hockey Now: Don’t sleep on the underrated Philadelphia Flyers!

Chicago Hockey Now: Has Connor Bedard hit the proverbial wall for the Chicago Blackhawks?