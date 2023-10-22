Bruins Daily: California Dreaming; Dermott Defies Pride Ban

The Boston Bruins took the first leg of a southern California back-to-back with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are now 4-0-0 after a prototypical road win with three points each from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak and a 32-save performance from Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Apparently, Jake DeBrusk is using Tyler Seguin’s old alarm clock, and that didn’t sit well with Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Thanks to his contract, there will always be critics, but if they took the time to really listen to first-hand opinions and watch his game closely, those critics would likely change their tune on Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle.

Atlantic Division

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in a 2023 first-round rematch thanks to an overtime goal by John Tavares.

Montreal Hockey Now: The brutal start for Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals continued as they lost 3-2 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens.

Florida Hockey Now: Penalties and shabby goaltending were the difference in a 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Ottawa Senators curse is over for the Detroit Red Wings.

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres put on a clinic on speed in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: How long will the New Jersey Devils be without their captain Nico Hischier?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who exactly are the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins?

NHL

TSN: It hasn’t even been two weeks since the NHL banned pride tape, and already we have an NHL player standing up to this tone-deaf rule. Good on you, Travis Dermott!