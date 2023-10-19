Can Boston Bruins Star David Pastrnak Score 60 Goals Again?

After taking the NHL by storm in 2022-23, Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak is prepared to do so again.

The 27-year-old forward scored 61 goals and 113 points last season, finishing second place in Hart Trophy voting for the league’s MVP.

Only Connor McDavid (64) had more goals than him.

Any time you can be in the same sentence as that guy, you are doing something right.

And the Bruins are going to need him to with numerous key departures in the offseason.

Forwards Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi all departed via free agency, leaving Boston with big holes on offense.

They have an uphill battle trying to recreate their regular-season success from their NHL record-setting, 2022-23 Presidents’ Trophy-winning campaign.

Pastrnak will have to adjust even more, as recent retirees Bergeron and Krejci had been frequent linemates for him throughout his career.

With all of that firepower gone, he will have to carry the load for Boston.

But can he hit the 60-goal mark again?

Vegas doesn’t seem to think so, slating Pastrnak’s over/under for goals in the 2023-24 season at 48.5.

The over has -146 odds to hit while the under has +114 odds.

Pastrnak bought into stepping up for the Bruins when he signed his brand-new eight-year, $90 million deal in March.

He is going to have to step up and be a leader on and off the ice, especially after the retirement of two long-time leaders in Bergeron and Krejci.

And the Bruins are confident he can do just that.

“David is a great indication and a lot of rhetoric about what David is going to do,” Boston general manager Don Sweeney said in July.

“David’s heart has been in Boston, and he wanted to be part of this year, you know, a transition, likely coming within the next eight years of his career. He’s now part of leadership. He’s talked about learning from people. I think it’s a great indication of, and you put ‘March’ [Brad Marchand] and ‘Pasta,’ you know, [Charlie] Coyle, and [Pavel] Zacha and [Hampus] Lindholm, [Charlie] McAvoy and the goaltending situation and of the other guys. That’s the next core for the Boston Bruins, and we’re excited about that.”

Pastrnak will still have some talent on his line, too.

Zacha, a familiar face from his dangerous All-Czechia line with Krejci, returns down the middle.

After hitting career-highs in goals (21) and points (57), the 2015 first-round selection is poised to break out as the Bruins’ new No. 1 centerman.

Fellow 2015 first-rounder Jake DeBrusk slots in at left wing after a 27-goal, 50-point season last year.

Pastrnak has been proven to be the type of player to elevate his linemates and can feed off the chances these two quality playmakers create.

The road to 60 goals is going to be tough — especially given the losses the Bruins suffered up front — but he is a good enough player to do it.

Perhaps he can even steal a few more first-place Hart Trophy votes from McDavid this year.