Neely Confirms Bruins Will Retire Bergeron’s 37

Not that it’s in the same stratosphere as breaking news, but Boston Bruins team President Cam Neely did confirm to the media on Tuesday that the Bruins will retire No. 37 in honor of the recently retired Patrice Bergeron.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Neely told reporters after Bergeron’s press conference on Tuesday. “We’ll figure out a time to do that. He has certainly earned that.”

With the Boston Bruins about to embark on their centennial season, Neely and the entire organization are preparing for a continuous celebration of the Original 6 franchise. There’s also the question of whether or not the Bruins will retire Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 first, and would they do both in the same season?

If they do retire Patrice Bergeron’s number first, one would have to think they either do it on March 3 (3/7), before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, or before one of their home games against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 18, and Jan. 20. For those suggesting Opening night against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11, a team source has confirmed, that as of now, that night will be just too busy and “Will take away from the focus being on Patrice.”

Patrice Bergeron retired on Tuesday after 19 seasons in the NHL and all with the Boston Bruins. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, was drafted in the second round (45th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play 1,294 regular season games, scoring 427 goals and adding 613 assists. He also had 50 goals and 78 assists in 170 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped lead the Bruins to three Stanley Cup Finals (2011, 2013, 2019), winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. Bergeron scored 27 goals, had 31 assists in 78 games during his final NHL season in 2022-23, and helped the Bruins to the best record and most points in NHL regular season history.

As for Zdeno Chara, the Boston Bruins don’t have a game on March 3 (3/3), but they play the team Chara began and finished his career with, the New York Islanders, on November 9 at TD Garden.

Chara signed with the Boston Bruins on July 1, 2006. He retired on Sept. 20, 2022. Chara played last season for the New York Islanders and finished with two goals and 14 points in 72 games but will always be remembered for his 14-year run with the Boston Bruins as their 19th captain in franchise history. He led the B’s to a 2011 Stanley Cup championship and helped them to three Stanley Cup Final berths. Chara finished with 148 goals and 481 points in 1,023 games played for the Boston Bruins and was a plus-38 in 150 Stanley Cup playoff games played throughout his time in Boston.