Bruins Daily: Bruins Lose; Lohrei Shines; Kane Rumors

The Boston Bruins lost their second preseason game but got tons of quality minutes from rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

TSN: Could the Boston Bruins pursue future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane?

Sportsnet: Why did center Ryan O’Reilly sign with the Nashville Predators after seemingly fitting in with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got stoned by a former Northeastern goalie in Devon Levi on Tuesday, but a former Ohio State defenseman shined for them in Mason Lohrei.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins could have a tricky roster decision regarding rookie center Matthew Poitras.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins had a new/old face in the lineup on Tuesday night in 35-year-old winger Milan Lucic.

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!

National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: Winger Alex DeBrincat made his preseason debut for the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago Hockey Now: Could a player like Buffalo Sabres rookie goalie Devon Levi or Arizona Coyotes forward Logan Cooley steal the Calder Trophy from Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard?

NYI Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career to former New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, and Boston College goalie (and all-around good guy) Corey Schneider on a great career!

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who will be the starting goalie for the New Jersey Devils, Vitek Vanecek or Akira Schmid?

Washington Hockey Now: Will the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs include the Washington Capitals?

Philly Hockey Now: Defenseman Noah Cates hopes to provide more offense for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Red Wings beat the B team for the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3.

Florida Hockey Now:

Colorado Hockey Now: The oddsmakers like the chance for another Stanley Cup for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Do the Las Vegas oddsmakers like a repeat from the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: The NHL oddsmakers see an astronomical longshot for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the San Jose Sharks.