Bruins Postgame: Swayman, JVR and PK Shine; Bruins Win 3-2

The Boston Bruins got a gritty 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators behind two powerplay goals from James van Riemsdyk and 34 saves from Jeremy Swayman.

David Pastrnak scored a penalty shot goal, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy had two assists in the win.

Colton Sissons had two goals for the Predators, and goalie Juuse Saros made 29 saves on 32 shots.

CLUTCH: The Boston Bruins signed former University of New Hampshire star forward James van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $1 million contract for basically one reason: when he’s playing to his strength, he’s a tree trunk in front of the net, especially on the powerplay. The problem is van Riemsdyk hasn’t done that for a bit. He had just two powerplay goals in 61 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season. He matched that total on Saturday night, though, scoring his first two goals as a Bruin and showing why the Bruins brought the UNH product back to Hockey East land on a bargain-basement deal.

His first came as he was parked on the doorstep to the left of Predators perennial Vezina Trophy candidate Juuse Saros to tie the game at one 14:48 into the first period.

James van Riemsdyk lights the lamp for the first time as a Boston Bruin. pic.twitter.com/uJ6J7hnGql — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 14, 2023

JVR’s second power-play goal came off a tip on a Charlie McAvoy shot 2:52 into the final frame and proved to be the game-winner.

James van Riemsdyk strikes for the second time tonight, and Boston has a 3-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/9hE2hciT7K — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 15, 2023

BANGER: Truth be told, Milan Lucic was more effective in the Bruins’ season-opening 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks this past Wednesday. However, the Boston Bruins knew they were in for a grinder on Saturday night, and Lucic was honed in on laying the body. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound winger finished the game with five hits and was a physical presence all night.

DOGHOUSE: Boston Bruins fans and Nashville Predators fans are likely both complaining about referees Garrett Rank and Peter MacDougall after a combined 24 minutes of penalties in this game. The Predators were called for five penalties and the Bruins for six, with one of those a high-sticking double-minor to Bruins winger Jakub Lauko 3:19 into the second period.

UNSUNG HERO: In his first start of the season, Jeremy Swayman was, as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game, his team’s ‘best penalty killer’ and simply brilliant. Swayman finished with 34 saves on 36 shots and was there when the Bruins needed him most, with plenty of big saves on the penalty kill.

KEY STAT: Honestly, the penalty kill for the Boston Bruins could easily have been the Clutch or Unsung Hero for them tonight. The Bruins PK killed off all seven powerplays for the Predators, including a 5-on-3 in the first period.

IN THEIR WORDS: “You take that many penalties, you’re gonna give up good chances. Swayman was incredible; he was our best penalty killer, but obviously, everybody else did their jobs. There was great sacrificing in clearing the net front, and our forecheck up ice was pretty good.” – Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery speaking to NESN on the penalty kill.

BONUS: We can’t not include this filthy penalty shot goal by David Pastrnak:

David Pastrnak Has 18 goals in his last 17 regular season games And tonight’s was a dart pic.twitter.com/fk6aC6KNgJ — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 15, 2023

LINEUP:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Extra: Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark