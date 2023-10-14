Bruins Preview: Bruins vs. Predators; Swayman Starts

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (1-0-0, 2 pts) vs. Nashville Predators (1-1-0, 2 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSSO

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-192), Predators (+160)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+136), Predators +1.5 (-162)

Over/Under: 5.5

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Jeremy Swayman will get his first start of the season. With the Bruins not playing again until next Thursday, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he wanted to make sure he started Swayman tonight so that he wouldn’t get too rusty. If Montgomery had gone to Linus Ullmark again tonight, it would’ve been exactly two weeks between starts for Swayman.

“No, because then it’s two weeks before Swayman gets a start,” Montgomery replied when asked if he had considered starting Ullmark in back-to-back games. “So, after this break, I don’t think we have too many long breaks again.”

-Montgomery is familiar with Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly from their time together when Montgomery was an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues. The Bruins bench praised the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner after the Bruins’ gameday skate.

“He’s going to bring leadership, consummate professional,” Montgomery said of O’Reilly. “He’s someone that really has habits and details. And his work ethic is incredible. So, he’s going to be someone that probably allows the young players to watch with a really good role model.”

Nashville Predators Notes

-The Nashville Predators are off to a 1-1 start after a 5-3 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning last Tuesday and then a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken in their home opener on Thursday.

-Second-year winger Juuso Parssinen leads the team in scoring with two goals, and Ryan McDonagh and Filip Forsberg lead in assists with two helpers each.

-Juuse Saros will get the nod between the pipes for a third straight game. He made 23 saves for the shutout on Thursday but allowed four goals on 33 shots in the 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Extra: Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Nashville Predators Lineup

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Juuso Parssinen

Gustav Nyquist – Cody Glass – Cole Smith

Philip Tomasino – Tomas Novak – Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Keifer Sherwood

Defense

Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh – Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon – Tyson Barrie

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Officials

Referees: Garrett Rank, Peter MacDougall

Linesmen: Ryan Galloway, Ryan Jackson