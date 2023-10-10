Bruins, NHL Preview: McAvoy Leads; Leafs Break Curse

Once again, most NHL pundits and oddsmakers aren’t giving the Boston Bruins much of a chance in the 2022-23 regular season.

As of 6 p.m. ET, most online betting odds had the Boston Bruins were 16-1 to win the 2023 Stanley Cup. The Carolina Hurricanes were the Cup favorites at 7-1.

The Boston Bruins were 8-1 to win the Eastern Conference and 15-4 to win the Atlantic Division.

While this puck scribe thinks there’s absolutely no way they even come close to replicating last season’s record-breaking 65-12-5 mark, I do think they will be better than most believe. They will also play seven more playoff games than they did last season.

That, some Bruins player predictions, and a Stanley Cup pick Bruins fans will not like!

Here are my 2023-24 Boston Bruins predictions:

Record: 48-28-6, 102 points

*3rd in Atlantic Division, Lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Most Points: David Pastrnak, 98 points

Most Goals: Davis Pastrnak, 50 goals

Most Assists: Brad Marchand, 69 Assists

MVP: Charlie McAvoy

Breakout Player: Matt Poitras (15g, 40 assists)

Unsung Hero: Charlie Coyle (23g, 42a)

Bold Prediction 1: Charlie McAvoy (15g, 52a) will finish second in the Norris Trophy voting

Bold Prediction 2: Jeremy Swayman (29-14-2) plays more games and finishes with more wins than Linus Ullmark (19-14-4)

Bold Prediction 3: Jake DeBrusk scores 33 goals

Here are my NHL Predictions:

Eastern Conference

Adams Division: 1.) Toronto Maple Leafs 2.) Buffalo Sabres 3.) Boston Bruins

Metro Division: 1.) New York Rangers 2.) Carolina Hurricanes 3.) New Jersey Devils

WC 1: Ottawa Senators

WC2: Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

Central Division: 1.) Colorado Avalanche 2.) Minnesota Wild 3.) Dallas Stars

Pacific Division: 1.) Edmonton Oilers 2.) Vegas Golden Knights 3.) Calgary Flames

WC1: Los Angeles Kings

WC2: Arizona Coyotes

Eastern Conference Final: Leafs Over Rangers in 5

Western Conference Final: Avalanche Over Knights in 7

Stanley Cup Final: Leafs over Avalanche in 7