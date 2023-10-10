Bruins Practice Wrap: Brown Up, Heinen Still Not Signed

Danton Heinen remained unsigned but was still on a professional tryout practicing with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. As a result, the Bruins recalled forward Patrick Brown, who was assigned to the Providence Bruins on Monday, just prior to the 5 p.m. deadline for NHL teams to submit their 2023-24 rosters to start the season.

This is what the roster looked like in the Bruins’ first official practice of the 2023-24 regular season, which started on Tuesday night.

Here’s your practice wrap for October 10, 2023:

Will Heinen Be Signed?

This was Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Danton Heinen at media day on Monday:

“We’re still weighing our options as it relates to potentially signing Danton [Heinen]. And he knows he’s been here in a PTO, but he’s also made the decision difficult. We’re going to take that right down on the wire when we make our final roster decisions [Monday].”

Well, Sweeney and the Bruins couldn’t make that decision because of the salary cap. The feel around the team right now, though, is that the team will indeed sign Heinen once Sweeney pulls off some cap gymnastics. From what I’m told, that may not happen until the weekend, and Brown could remain as the 13th forward for the team right up until their second game of the season on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub), or even through it.

Montgomery Likes Poitras With Geekie

Jim Montgomery has been adamant for the last five days when it comes to why he continues to slot rookie sensation Matt Poitras between Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie on the third line.

“We really like the two right shot centers we can alternate when it comes to Poitras and Geekie,” Montgomery said on more than one occasion this past weekend.

So until further notice, and unless Poitras absolutely forces it, you can expect him as the 3C for the Bruins early into the season here.

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Extra: Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman