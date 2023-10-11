Video: Nick Foligno Left An Imprint On The Boston Bruins

It will likely be an emotional return for former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno when he and the Chicago Blackhawks play their second game against the Bruins in their season opener tonight.

Foligno assisted on the game-winning goal and scored an empty-netter in a 4-2 Blackhawks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, and showed exactly why the Bruins were so grateful to have him and why the Blackhawks will be too.

When the Chicago Blackhawks acquired the free agent negotiating rights to Foligno – along with winger Taylor Hall – from the Boston Bruins and then signed the 35-year-old winger to a one-year, $4 million contract ahead of unrestricted free agency, some questioned the move. Why would a team in rebuild mode go out of its way to acquire and then sign a bottom six veteran to that much before he went to market?

Well, chances are that when Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson and his pro scouting staff did their due diligence on a player they’re hoping can help mentor 2023 top overall pick Connor Bedard, they heard stories like the ones Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk told the media and Boston Hockey Now recently.

Montgomery was asked by BHN in his morning briefing on Saturday what type of imprint Foligno had on the Bruins and got emotional when he gave a perfect example of why Foligno will be worth every cent to the Blackhawks.

“Just an incredibly thoughtful teammate, person; can’t say enough good things about him to be honest,” a visibly Montgomery said.

Montgomery, who recently lost his mother, then got choked up as he gave the perfect example of just how thoughtful Foligno is.

“He called me and left a two-minute message when my Mom passed away,” Montgomery said, fighting back tears. “That’s the kind of person he is. To be aware. …you know he’s got his own life going on; he’s got his three kids, and they’re in a new situation. He’s in a new organization trying to be a leader. …but that’s what he did, and he was thoughtful about his teammates; he was aware, and he also held people accountable if they weren’t. …like practicing the right way or doing the right thing on the ice, and he did it in a positive fashion, but he was firm.”

Jake DeBrusk had a similar story about Foligno and how he kept his spirits up when, in the midst of a great season, DeBrusk broke his leg at the 2023 Winter Classic.

“There’s countless moments that you guys have probably heard about, the speeches and stuff,” the 26-year-old Bruins winger pointed out to BHN. “But just day-to-day and what he brought. He’d always have guys’ backs. I remember when I got injured, his wife brought over soup and meals for me because I couldn’t even move. I remember when my flight got canceled for Christmas, I just went to his place and crashed with his family and stuff. I have the utmost respect for that guy. He’s the ultimate team guy.”