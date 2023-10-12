Boston Bruins
Bruins All-Centennial Team Announced; Agree?
The Boston Bruins have announced their All-Centennial team, and here it is via the Boston Bruins:
I will come right and say this puck scribe had Tim Thomas over Gerry Cheevers.
The most legendary of them all.
FORWARDS
Patrice Bergeron (2003-23)
JohnnyBucyk (1957-78)
Wayne Cashman (1964-65, 1967-83)
Bill Cowley (1935-47)
Phil Esposito (1967-76)
David Krejci (2006-21, 2022-23)
Brad Marchand (2009 – Present)
Rick Middleton (1976-88)
Cam Neely (1986-96)
Terry O’Reilly (1971-85)
.DavidPastrnak (2014 – Present)
Milt Schmidt (1936-42, 1945-55)
DEFENSEMEN
Ray Bourque (1979-2000)
Zdeno Chara (2006-20)
Dit Clapper (1927-47)
Bobby Orr (1966-76)
Brad Park (1975-83)
Eddie Shore(1926-40)
GOALTENDERS
FrankBrimsek (1938-43, 1946-49)
Gerry Cheevers (1965-72, 1975-80)