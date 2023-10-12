Bruins All-Centennial Team Announced; Agree?

The Boston Bruins have announced their All-Centennial team, and here it is via the Boston Bruins:

I will come right and say this puck scribe had Tim Thomas over Gerry Cheevers.

Have at it BHN readers!

FORWARDS

Patrice Bergeron (2003-23)

JohnnyBucyk (1957-78)

Wayne Cashman (1964-65, 1967-83)

Bill Cowley (1935-47)

Phil Esposito (1967-76)

David Krejci (2006-21, 2022-23)

Brad Marchand (2009 – Present)

Rick Middleton (1976-88)

Cam Neely (1986-96)

Terry O’Reilly (1971-85)

.DavidPastrnak (2014 – Present)

Milt Schmidt (1936-42, 1945-55)

DEFENSEMEN

Ray Bourque (1979-2000)

Zdeno Chara (2006-20)

Dit Clapper (1927-47)

Bobby Orr (1966-76)

Brad Park (1975-83)

Eddie Shore(1926-40)

GOALTENDERS

FrankBrimsek (1938-43, 1946-49)

Gerry Cheevers (1965-72, 1975-80)