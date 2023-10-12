Carlo Will Not Face Discipline For ‘Blindside Hit’ On Hall

According to an NHL source, Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon will not face any discipline for what Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson called a ‘blindside hit’ in the Bruins 3-1 win Wednesday night.

Carlo appeared to get away with at least an interference penalty when he didn’t receive a penalty for a questionable hit on his former teammate and current Blackhawks winger Taylor Hall.

With the Boston Bruins up 2-1 on the Chicago Blackhawks 25 ticks into the third period of what turned out to be a 3-1 season-opening win for the Bruins, Carlo came across the ice and caught his former teammate with a blindside hit in the neutral zone. There did not seem to be any intent to injure, but one could easily argue there should have been interference on the play.

Taylor Hall went down the tunnel after this hit from Brandon Carlo. pic.twitter.com/TrQo7PSfSd — Bear With Me (@BearWithMe_Pod) October 12, 2023

Hall is now listed as week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, and following the game, Blackhawks Luke Richardson was not happy at all.

“He’s probably going to be out for a little bit, just (an) upper-body injury,” Richardson told reporters. “But I think it was unfortunate. We just have to plow through. He was playing really well for us. That’s a blindside hit. That’s a guy coming across the ice, for sure. That’s what the game is trying to get rid of. I know exactly what it is because I used to do it all the time. But now it’s not in the game. So we just hope that there’s not a lot of those there that we see because they’re not great for anybody.”

Let’s make one thing crystal clear: Carlo is one of the cleanest players in the NHL. Some Boston Bruins fans would argue that he’s too clean and doesn’t use his size to take the body enough.

While former Bruins and current Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno knows and respects that, he, too, questioned the hit.

“Former teammate, it’s a hard one to judge, but it just seemed like he didn’t have the puck. And tough, tough position to put him in,” Foligno said. “Didn’t really like the hit, but hopefully, he’s going to be all right. Haven’t really talked to him.”