As Season Begins, Where Do Bruins Stand Cap-Wise?

The Boston Bruins and the 31 other NHL clubs submitted their 2023-24 opening night rosters to the NHL Central Registry Bureau by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Leading into the deadline, the Boston Bruins lost forward A.J. Greer to the Calgary Flames on waivers and then assigned veteran forward Patrick Brown (after he cleared waivers) and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei to the Providence Bruins in the AHL.

As reported here on Monday, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney did gauge the NHL trade market in order to keep Lohrei on his NHL roster and gain some much-needed salary cap space. Defensemen Derek Forbort (one year left at $3M AAV) and Matt Grzelcyk (one year left at $3.6M AAV) are two names that continued to be bandied about on the NHL trade rumor wire. Both were still Bruins on Tuesday morning, and the feel here is they will remain with the team as the 2022-23 regular season kicks off on Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

So, where do the Boston Bruins stand with the $83.5 salary cap as they get ready to embark on their centennial season?

Our friends at PuckPedia did a great breakdown of their current cap situation here:

The #NHLBruins opening roster appears set & includes $1.32M Projected Cap Space with 21 active players (12F/7D/2G). With no roster moves, this can fit $6M Annual Cap Hit at deadline Includes $4.5M bonus overage & $333K Reilly Buyout Cap Hithttps://t.co/zFaqFDZsIf — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 10, 2023

In case you’re wondering, that $4.5 million bonus overage is from the bonus-laden contracts former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci were on last season.

The Bruins’ highest-paid player this season will be star winger David Pastrnak, who is beginning an eight-year, $90 million contract that carries an $11.2 million cap hit. Charlie McAvoy is next and is the highest-paid defenseman in the second year of an eight-year, $76 million contract that carries a $9.5 million cap hit.

Current Cap Situation for the Bruins with the season about to begin. Heinen still unsigned, but practicing with the team. pic.twitter.com/gNO8IXaND3 — Bruins Cap Space (@BruinsCapSpace) October 10, 2023

Note: Danton Heinen was not listed on the Bruins’ roster they released on Tuesday morning.

One could argue that Brad Marchand, at a $6.1 million cap hit in the penultimate season of an eight-year, $49 million contract, is the best bargain on their roster. Jake DeBrusk at a $4 million cap hit in the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract, as well as goalies Linus Ullmark (two years left, $5 million per) and Jeremy Swayman on a one-year, $3.4 million deal, aren’t too shabby either.