Could The Bruins Host The 2024 NHL Entry Draft?

The last and only time the Boston Bruins have hosted the NHL Entry Draft was in 1999. Could they be hosting their second NHL Draft next June?

A recent report by TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston had the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, Vegas Golden Knights, as the lead candidate to host the 2024 NHL Draft and The Sphere at the Venetian Resort as a potential location.

“It’s certainly something the league has explored, and I think the reason we’re standing here in October, and we don’t know where the June draft is because the league has looked at a lot of venues in Vegas. But I can confirm one of the ones they have considered is the Sphere,” Johnston said on TSN Insider Trading last week. “And that’s one of the places I think the league would like to have the draft there ultimately in June. We’ll just have to see if they can get all the logistics taken care of to make it happen.”

However, speaking at his team’s media day on Monday morning, Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs told reporters that the Boston Bruins and the city of Boston will also be pushing to be hosts for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

“Last week, when we were at the Board of Governors, the NHL mentioned that they’re trying to rethink the Draft – I may get in trouble for saying this, but I’m not sure it’s public yet – and if that’s the case? Listen, this is such a hockey-centric market and such a rich history here, any opportunity that we can find to bring the sport here, we’ll do it.”

By the way, that 1999 NHL Entry Draft was the one where one of the biggest draft busts in NHL history, Patrik Stefan, was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers as the top overall pick. That’s also the draft where then-Vancouver Canucks general manager Brian Burke did some major wheeling and dealing to land the Sedin brothers (Daniel and Henrik) with the second and third overall picks. The Bruins drafted rugged defenseman Nick Boynton 21st overall.