Bruins Place Brown And Greer On Waivers; Zboril Clears

As predicted here this past week, the Boston Bruins have waived forwards Patrick Brown and A.J. Greer for the purpose of assignment to the Providence Bruins.

Defenseman Jakub Zboril and forwards Oskar Steen and Jesper Boqvist, who were also put on waivers yesterday, have all cleared and will report to Providence.

The NHL betting odds were probably 50/50 that Zboril would clear as there was reported interest in the 13th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. For now though, he Boqvist and Steen will start the season with the P-Bruins.

With those moves, and as of halftime of the New England Patriots-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday afternoon, the Boston Bruins are now down to 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies on their roster.

Forwards: John Beecher, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Danton Heinen, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelyck, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Kevin Shattenkirk