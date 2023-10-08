Connect with us

Bruins Place Brown And Greer On Waivers; Zboril Clears

4 hours ago

As predicted here this past week, the Boston Bruins have waived forwards Patrick Brown and A.J. Greer for the purpose of assignment to the Providence Bruins.

Defenseman Jakub Zboril and forwards Oskar Steen and Jesper Boqvist, who were also put on waivers yesterday, have all cleared and will report to Providence.

The NHL betting odds were probably 50/50 that Zboril would clear as there was reported interest in the 13th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. For now though, he Boqvist and Steen will start the season with the P-Bruins.

With those moves, and as of halftime of the New England Patriots-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday afternoon, the Boston Bruins are now down to 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies on their roster.

Forwards: John Beecher, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Danton Heinen, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha  

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelyck, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Kevin Shattenkirk

Goaltenders: Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman 

Of those 23 players, only the statuses of Beecher, Heinen, Mitchell, and Lohrei really remain up in the air. At this point, it appears the rookie Beecher has made the opening night roster, as has the veteran Heinen, who will likely be signed to a one-year, $750,000 (league minimum) contract off of a professional tryout.

The read here remains that unless the Boston Bruins can make a cap-clearing trade – involving Matt Grzelcyk ( or Derek Forbort – before Monday, highly-touted, 22-year-old rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei will be assigned to Providence. That will make Mitchell the seventh defenseman on and if you’re an NHL betting person, I’d bet the roster looks like this on opening night:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Extra: Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins open their 2023-24 regular season against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

 

