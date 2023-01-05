Boston Bruins
Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Injury; Vesey Signs; Canada Beats USA
The Boston Bruins got some tough injury news on Wednesday.
That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
After playing the hero in the 2023 Winter Classic on Monday, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk will miss at least three games with what many are reporting to be a broken fibula.
Speaking of the Winter Classic, two fighter jets that did a low flyover on Fenway Park prior to the Boston Bruins beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1, left local residents stunned and worried.
National Hockey Now
PGH: Speaking of the Pittsburgh Penguins, they are in Las Vegas and hoping they don’t roll a six-game winless streak against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. They’ll be up against it without goalie Tristan Jarry, who was injured in the Winter Classic on Monday.
PHI: Philadelphia Flyers prospect and USA Hockey forward Cutter Gauthier lost to Hockey Canada 6-2 in the semifinals of the U20 World Junior Hockey Championships.
NYI: There is definitely a goalies fraternity within the New York Islanders organization.
WSH: While the Alexander Ovechkin goal party was always going on, the 2022-23 season for the Washington Capitals season took a bit to get going in the right direction. What helped spark the recent turnaround?
DET: 31 NHL teams passed on Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana who was placed on waivers on Tuesday.
COL: Can defenseman Andreas Englund earn a spot in the Colorado Avalanche lineup as he fills in for former Northeastern University star rearguard Josh Manson?
VGK: Both Jack Eichel (lower-body) and Paul Cotter (upper-body), are expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Penguins.
LAK: Who are the biggest surprises for the Los Angeles Kings as they approach the halfway point of their season?
SJS: San Jose Sharks defensive prospect, Ryan Merkley, has officially asked for a trade from the club that drafted him 21st overall at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Could the Montreal Canadiens send the top overall pick from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to the AHL?
NHL
Good to see former Harvard star forward Jimmy Vesey finally latch on with the New York Rangers on a new two-year contract extension.
Vesey, the guy who thought he was going to be a super star and refused to sign with Nashville when they drafted him because he thought he was good enough to pick his own team. He has averaged less than 20 points per season in his NHL career. Not worth the trouble.
Especially college players seem to be most often misled by agents who’ll take their percentage if they can get it, without giving the young player the HONEST advice he needs. Of couse players often don’t want the honest advice…some are in denial…the kid signs the contract and all too frequently goes nowhere.