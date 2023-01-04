DeBrusk (Broken Fibula?) Not On Bruins West Coast Trip

After playing the hero in the Winter Classic on Monday, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk will miss at least his team’s upcoming three-game road trip out west.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that DeBrusk was not on the three-game west coast roadie.

“Jake’s not on the trip, we’ll have a more detailed update [Thursday],” Montgomery told the media after practice in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Montgomery did not say who, if anyone would be recalled from the Providence Bruins (AHL).

“We haven’t made that decision yet and I guess, once we know more about J.D., we’ll know more about the call-up.

As a result of DeBrusk’s absence, ‘The Perfection Line’ of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak were reunited.

#NHLBruins practice lines: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

Hall – Krejci – Zacha

Foligno – Coyle – Frederic

Greer – Nosek – Smith Grzelcyk – McAvoy

Lindholm – Carlo

Forbort – Clifton

Zboril Ullmark

Mark Allred, the host of the Black and Gold Pod first reported the news on Wednesday morning that DeBrusk had suffered a ‘broken bone’ in Monday’s 2-1 Winter Classic win for the Bruins over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Then late Wednesday afternoon as the Boston Bruins were getting set to take the ice in Los Angeles for their game against the Kings on Thursday night, Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff reported that DeBrusk didn’t make the trip and had a ‘fractured fibula that will keep him out’

Hours after he scored the game-tying and game-winning goal in the come-from-behind Winter Classic win for the Boston Bruins Monday afternoon, DeBrusk was seen in a walking boot (below), at TD Garden. It turns out, the Bruins winger – who is on pace for over 30 goals now with 16 lamplighters in 36 games – is now likely out for at least the next three games. The Bruins play the Kings on Thursday night (10:30 PM ET), the San Jose Sharks (10:30 PM ET), and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.

Jake DeBrusk confirmed post game that he took Matt Grzelcyk rocket from the point right before he tied the Winter Classic at one goal apiece early in the third period. Not only did he get right back up and get one of the greasiest net-front goals you’ll see, DeBrusk then won the 2023 Winter Classic for the Boston Bruins with 2:24 left in regulation. After the game, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery praised DeBrusk’s toughness and fortitude.

“He’s a lot tougher than people think,” Montgomery said. “He’s more committed than people are aware of, and because of those things, his game is growing, he’s matured, and you can see it. I mean he’s on pace to get 30 goals, over 30 goals, and it doesn’t matter where I use him, he seems to spark the people he plays with. He’s kept himself in excellent shape. He’s come to work every day to get better, and he’s been relentless on pucks on the ice. He comes up with a lot of pucks, a lot of turnovers because of his relentless pursuit of pucks.”