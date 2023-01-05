Bruins Reunite ‘Dominant’ Perfection Line In DeBrusk’s Absence

With Jake DeBrusk out for the foreseeable future, the Boston Bruins are going to go with a familiar look for their top-6 forwards on the West Coast trip starting on Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Kings.

“They’re just dominant at both ends of the ice,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery earlier this season when he put Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak back together briefly in November.

Now they will get another look with Jake DeBrusk out for the next few games, and probably more, after injuring his right leg in the Winter Classic after he was hit with a Matt Grzelcyk point blast before he scored his two third period goals to win the outdoor game at Fenway Park. Certainly the top trio should be as good as they’ve ever been with Marchand and Bergeron both playing at their usually high levels, and Pastrnak taking it to a different place this season while tied for sixth in the NHL with 25 goals and seventh in the league with 50 points in 37 games this season.

It’s certainly a sight that those around the NHL are used to at this point after they were Boston’s offensive focal point for the last few seasons together.

Montgomery also confirmed that Taylor Hall will slide back up to left wing on the second line with David Krejci at center and Pavel Zacha moving over to right wing, where he also played earlier this season for the Black and Gold.

“I actually thought he was making more plays offensively when he was on the right side earlier this season,” said Montgomery. “In Europe forwards tend to play a lot more on their “off” side rather than their strong side, so usually they’re a lot more comfortable playing in that spot.”

Many teams around the NHL probably thought the Boston Bruins might now be headed for a dip after losing a player in DeBrusk that’s been so productive for them in a top line role this season, but now they have the explosive Perfection Line to worry about once again after the Boston Bruins coaching staff had kept that in the back pocket for most of this season.