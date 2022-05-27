Boston Bruins Swayman Standing On Head At World Championships

While it isn’t standing on his head for the Boston Bruins, B’s goaltender Jeremy Swayman is showing exactly what he’s capable of while leading an undermanned Team USA squad in the IIHF World Championships in Finland.

Down to five defensemen in the tournament thanks to injuries, Swayman stopped 33 shots and shut down one of the most explosive offensive teams in the tournament as Team USA shut out top-seeded Switzerland to advance past the quarterfinals.

“It was a gutsy effort by our guys,” said David Quinn, head coach of the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team. “We had a great first period, faced a strong push from Switzerland in the second and came back with a really good third period. I’m really proud of our group and we’re excited to play in the semifinals.”

There was one sequence, in particular, where Swayman made a 1-2 combination of saves that show just exactly how locked in he is during the international tournament. It was Swayman’s second shutout of the tournament as he’s sporting a .969 save percentage to this point during international play.

Two big stops for Jeremy Swayman here. Still 2-0 USA. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/ioSOeHbwUY — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) May 26, 2022

This was just days after Swayman was named Team USA Player of the Game in a 1-0 loss to the Czech Republic where Swayman didn’t let a single puck by him after allowing a goal on the first shot of the game that he faced. It’s all part of an impressive effort from the 23-year-old Boston Bruins netminder, who vowed to come back better and more determined next season after suffering his first losing Stanley Cup playoff experience in the first round against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Speaking of the Czech Republic, they won as well with David Krejci and David Pastrnak once again teaming up to show exactly what they could do if they’re potentially reunited with the Black and Gold.

Team USA will face Finland Saturday (May 28) in Tampere at 2:20 p.m. (7:20 a.m. ET) and the contest can be seen live on NHL Network.