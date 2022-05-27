Pat Maroon On Brad Marchand: ‘Drives Me F!@king Nuts’

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Tampa Bay Lightning forward and three-win Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon said that Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand can rattle his cage like no other in the NHL.

Maroon, a pest in his own right, was asked what it’s like to have so many players and fans around the league hate him. He acknowledged that hate towards him but admitted that Marchand is the best pest in the league and basically a chirping all star that gets under his skin.

“I think a lot of people hate me,” Maroon replied. “I guess hate’s a strong word. There’s not a lot of guys. Marchand drives me f!@king nuts.”

"Brad Marchand drives me fucking nuts.. we go at it a lot & have a love-hate relationship" ~@patmaroon#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Z7AxNGhXf6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2022

Pat McAfee immediately brought up Marchand’s infamous licking phase in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Lightning.

“He’s licking faces,” McAfee replied. “Isn’t there a line in that whole thing, or is it just if you’re a pest, you’re a pest. It’s just good for your team.”

While Brad Marchand gets under Maroon’s skin and he can’t stand playing against him, the 6-foot-3, 238-pound Lightning winger admitted that the 5-foot-9, 182-pound Boston Bruins winger is the best chirper in the business.

“He’s good at it,” Maroon said of Marchand, who at 34-years-old, led the Boston Bruins in assists with 48 and points with 80. “He’s the best at it in the game, and I give him credit. And he’s one of the best players in the league too doing it. He drives me a bit off the wall, but it’s my job. You kind of go around be a pest, chirp guys, just be an exhaustion because it is exhausting when you got someone chirping your bench the whole game or you’re in someone’s ear the whole game, it’s exhaustion.”

Apparently Marchand was right when chirped “I own you; I f!@cking own you” at Maroon in a game this past January after Maroon bragged about his three Stanley Cups he won the last three years to Marchand’s one he won with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Maroon did say that he and the best pest the Boston Bruins have had since Kenny Linesman do have a mutual respect despite their on-ice battles.

“It’s actually annoying as hell. But I don’t really hate anyone,” Maroon said. “Me and (Marchand) go at it a lot. We have a love-hate relationship. There’s a couple of other guys, but when push comes to shove, I’m just a hated guy, I feel like, by fans too, fans from different teams.”