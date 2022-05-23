Bruins Brad Marchand Calls Out Blogger For ‘Tough Take’

There has been plenty of trade and coaching speculation surrounding the Boston Bruins since they were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Caroline Hurricanes in Game 7 on May 14. One of the most preposterous rumors Bruins trade suggestions has been that if the Bruins are heading into a potential rebuild or retool, then they should trade veteran winger Brad Marchand who once again, at age 34, led the team in assists (48) and points with 80.

On May 17, Canadian-based blogger and podcast host Ian McLaren tweeted what he called a ‘Medium hot take’ that if Marchand’s longtime linemate and Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron decides to retire this offseason then the Bruins should explore the NHL trade market for Marchand. Four days later, Marchand replied by calling it a ‘Tough take’.

Tough take — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 22, 2022

Brad Marchand, who is known for some zingers on social media, has three years left on a contract that carries a $6.1 million salary cap hit. It should be noted that after having a full-no-movement clause in the first five seasons of his eight-year, $49 million contract, Marchand now only has a modified no-trade clause for the next three seasons. This coming season Marchand has a six-team modified no-trade clause; he has a 15-team modified-NTC next season and then an eight-team modified NTC in the final season of the contract.

Still, there is no indication, nor should there be, that not only are the Boston Bruins not thinking about asking Marchand to submit a list of teams he’d be willing to be dealt to this offseason, they won’t be for the duration of his contract. As long as his desire to play, his production and his health continue to be there, Marchand is not only going to be depended on for his play but also his leadership, especially if the Bruins get younger. If Bergeron does retire, there’s a very strong chance Marchand gets the C as the next Boston Bruins captain.

Marchand knows that, and that’s why he took the time to shoot down such nonsense.