Bruins @ Maple Leafs Game 3: Preview; Betting Odds And Picks

The Boston Bruins will try and bounce back and regain the series lead over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 in Toronto on Wednesday night.

In order to do that, their top priority will be to shut down the NHL’s leading goal scorer in the regular season, Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews. Matthews scored the game-winning goal and had two assists in his team’s 3-2 Game 2 win on Monday. However, Matthews was doing much more than registering points. He also had six hits and went 16-7 at the faceoff dot. If he continues to play an all-around game like that, the Bruins could be in big trouble.

“What I’ve been impressed with him about is how tenacious he’s been on pucks, how tenacious he’s been on the forecheck,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s been relentless with his work ethic. We can’t let him get in behind us. That’s the most dangerous man on the ice; you have to be tighter [with him]. But he’s the most dangerous man on the ice because he’s earned it.”

Boston Bruins (1-1) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2

Game 3: BOS @ TOR, April 24, 7 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Game 4: BOS @ TOR, April 27, 8 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX)

Game 5: TOR @ BOS, April 30* (TBD)

Game 6: BOS @ TOR, May 2* (TBD)

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4* (TBD)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Jake DeBrusk leads the Bruins in goals (2) and points with four after two games. Captain Brad Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy lead the team in assists with three helpers each.

-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman made 35 saves in Game 1 to lead his team to a 5-1 win.

-Defensemen Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon will draw into the lineup, and both will be playing in their first Stanley Cup Playoffs games. Matt Grzelcyk will be a healthy scratch, and Andrew Peeke is injured (see below).

-Forward James van Riemsdyk will also draw into the lineup and replace Jakub Lauko.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (upper and lower body) was recalled on Monday and is a possibility for Game 4. Defenseman Andrew winger Justin Brazeau (upper body) is week-to-week. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season. Veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark