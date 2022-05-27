Bruins Daily: Marchand Still Owning Maroon; Cassidy Deserves Better

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon respects Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand but doesn’t like playing against him.

What’s the deal with Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and should he really be blamed for the Bruins being knocked out in the first round?

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Is it time for Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to pull a Bill Parcells on Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely?

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon says that Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand drives him ‘Fu!#ing nuts!’

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves to earn his second shutout at the 2022 IIHF World Championships and help Team USA beat top-seeded Switzerland 3-0. The Americans will now face Finland in the semifinals.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The birthday boy, Mathew Barzal had a huge game and helped Canada beat Sweden to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

PGH: If the Pittsburgh Penguins say goodbye to Kris Letang, who could they replace him with?

PHI: Should the Philadelphia Flyers be more concerned with roster changes than their next head coach?

FLA: Will Claude Giroux stick with the Florida Panthers or test unrestricted free agency?

DET: Heading into the final year of his contract, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has switched agents.

COL: Adrian Dater wonders if the Colorado Avalanche learned their lesson or are they ‘paper tigers’?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico, had a great one-on-one with top NHL Draft prospect Shane Wright!

CAL: The Calgary Flames had a potential game-winning goal called back and then fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in overtime to end their season.

NHL

Former Bruins and current St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug will not return for Game 6 Friday.

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead back to NYC.