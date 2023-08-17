Bruins Daily: Bruins Party; Farinacci; Atlantic Division Improving

The Boston Bruins are set to party during their Centennial season!

The Atlantic Division could have some new teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins wasted no time tapping into the late summer NCAA free agent pool and signed Harvard center John Farinacci.

Boston Hockey Now: Get ready for a party, Boston Bruins fans! The Bruins announced their event schedule for their Centennial season.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Hard-working, checking forward Paul Byron has retired from the NHL and the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins find a way to move the albatross that is the Jeff Carter contract?

Philly Hockey Now: Former Boston University forward Jay O’Brien is an unrestricted free agent after not coming to terms with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida Hockey Now: He may not be on the NHL 24 cover but make no doubt, Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk is a superstar.

Detroit Hockey Now: Defenseman Jeff Petry wanted to come home, and now he is, as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Cornell center Matthew Stienberg could not come to terms with the Colorado Avalanche and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Vegas Hockey Now: It turns out that hat trick Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone notched in the series-clinching Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final was done with a broken wrist.

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn has done his due diligence on new Sharks forward Mikael Granlund.

NHL

Sportsnet: The Atlantic Division will be much tougher this season, and some new teams could make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Athletic: What NHL teams are positioned best for NHL free agency on July 1, 2024?