Bruins Daily: Krejci The Pasta Whisperer; Petry To The Red Wings

One of David Krejci’s lasting impressions on the Boston Bruins will be the success of superstar winger David Pastrnak.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: While he accomplished plenty of statistical accolades and helped the Boston Bruins win their only Stanley Cup since 1972, a crucial part of David Krejci‘s legacy is his mentoring of fellow Czech and Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: As expected, the Montreal Canadiens acquired another draft pick and prospect by flipping recently acquired defenseman Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit Hockey Now: Another Michigan native, Jeff Petry, is coming home to the Detroit Red Wings.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: New general manager Kyle Dubas has been busy and likely not done shaping the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly Hockey Now: Here are Chuck Bausman’s three bold predictions for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carolina Hockey Now: After an agreement with Centennial Authority on Tuesday, PNC Arena will be home to the Carolina Hurricanes through the 2043-2044 season.

Nashville Hockey Now: What were the five-best NHL Draft classes of the David Poile era for the Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: Could former New Jersey Devils and Boston College forward Miles Wood be the perfect fit for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What do the future NHL betting odds look like for the defending Stanley Cup Champions, Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Where do Los Angeles Kings forwards Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala rank amongst the NHL’s best forwards?

San Jose Hockey Now: Did the New York Islanders once try to acquire the rights to draft Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks?

NHL

TSN: Before training camp begins next month, Michael Andlauer will officially take over as owner of the Ottawa Senators.

ESPN: What does Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar think of being compared to Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr?