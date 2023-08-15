Bruins Daily: Krejci Retires; Pastrnak Love; NHL 24 Cover

It was a David and Czech news day for the Boston Bruins on Monday as David Krejci retired and David Pastrnak was honored.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After 16 seasons in the NHL (all with the Boston Bruins), one Stanley Cup ring, and three Stanley Cup Final appearances, that’s a wrap for center David Krejci.

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL Network’s ‘Top 20 Wingers’ list is out, and the best winger in the NHL is Boston Bruins sniper David Pastrnak.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly open to trading one of their three goalies, Jake Allen, Casey DeSmith, and Samuel Montembeault.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Michael Augello continues his top prospects countdown for the Buffalo Sabres.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What are the pros and cons of the Pittsburgh Penguins potentially signing winger Tomas Tatar?

Philly Hockey Now: The IIHF has sided with the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers, and goalie phenom Ivan Fedotov.

Nashville Hockey Now: How did the special moment and last trade made by longtime Nashville Predators GM David Poile come about?

Florida Hockey Now: The Vegas oddsmakers still lack respect for the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have a budding, tri-lingual star in Marcus Kasper.

Colorado Hockey Now: And the EA NHL 24 cover belongs to. …drum roll. …Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Vegas Hockey Now: Another look at what NHL Awards could go to Vegas Golden Knights players.

San Jose Hockey Now: How do the San Jose Sharks coaches and players feel about losing Erik Karlsson?

NHL

TSN: Our condolences and thoughts go out to the Toronto Maple Leafs and the family and friends of Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov who tragically succumbed to cancer at age 21.