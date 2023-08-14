Bruins Daily: Goalie News; Bally Sports; NHL News

There was plenty of goalie news for the Boston Bruins this past week, and can the NHL resolve the mess that is the Bally Sports TV contract?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s a look back on the week that was for the Boston Bruins. Was the emergence of Tim Thomas the best Boston Bruins story of the week?

National Hockey Now

Buffalo Hockey Now: Michael Augello is on to No. 31 in his list of top prospects for the Buffalo Sabres.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Dan Kingerski is capping off his list of the top prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NYI Hockey Now: What’s the playoff outlook for the New York Islanders?

Florida Hockey Now: With Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour out to start the season, can Gus Forsling be the No. 1 defenseman for the Florida Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot is one of several NHLers helping to fight cancer.

Colorado Hockey Now: Two thriving players in the KHL are former Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: Mackenzie Blackwood is still a mystery for the San Jose Sharks.

NHL

ESPN: Could there finally be some resolution in the search for a new home for the Arizona Coyotes?

Awful Announcing: The Bally Sports saga for 12 NHL teams is still not resolved, and it’s getting to be crunch time.

TSN: Was being too restricted on the ice a detriment to the Calgary Flames last season?

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs added to their goaltending depth by signing goalie Martin Jones.