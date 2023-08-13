Bruins Daily: Marchand; Dubas; NHL Goalie Market

Could Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand be the right fit to replace Patrice Bergeron as captain of the Boston Bruins?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo gave his vote of confidence for longtime Bruins winger Brad Marchand as the next captain of the Bruins.

Boston Hockey Now: One of the arguments against Brad Marchand becoming the next captain of the Boston Bruins is that he drives referees crazy and wouldn’t be good for the necessary rapport a captain needs with the officials. Is that the case, though? Listen to the latest Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast with former NHL referee Dave Jackson to find out.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Who are the top three players ready to make an impact for the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The latest Top 50 ranking of NHL prospects included four Buffalo Sabres.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Acquiring defenseman Erik Karlsson wasn’t necessarily the most shocking move by new Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas.

Philly Hockey Now: How long will the rebuild last for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Washington Hockey Now: One team still looking for scoring help on the NHL trade market is the Washington Capitals.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have put the future of their goaltending into the head of goaltending scouting and development, Phil Osaer.

Colorado Hockey Now: One team that didn’t have anyone in the NHL’s Top 50 Prospect Rankings was the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Could the 2024 NHL Awards feature any Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: What’s the over/under in points this coming season for Los Angeles Kings center Phil Danault?

San Jose Hockey Now: Did the San Jose Sharks have interest in new Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba?

NHL

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Pius Suter to a two-year, $3.2 million ($1.6M AAV) contract.

Sportsnet: The goalie NHL trade market never turned out to be as busy as expected, but could the Winnipeg Jets still trade Connor Hellebucyk?