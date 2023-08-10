Bruins Daily: Center Of No Attention; Petry To Stars?

The Boston Bruins are staring down a gaping hole up the middle, and Jeff Petry may be staring at another trade very soon.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: For the first time in over 50 years, the Boston Bruins are set to enter the season without a proven No. 1 center. What does this mean for the future of general manager Don Sweeney?

Note: I originally (since edited) referred to Boston Bruins hall of famer Johnny Bucyk as a center in this column. This was the ultimate brain cramp on my part as I know better that ‘Chief’ was a left wing. There’s no excuse for a lack of fact-checking and editing, and while I am going through some health issues that have left me out of sorts lately, this should not have happened. My apologies for this embarrassing mistake.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: From the second he was traded back to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, there has been NHL trade speculation that the Canadiens will flip defenseman Jeff Petry, in a subsequent trade. Unsurprisingly, one of the interested trade suitors is the Dallas Stars.

Note: I’d keep an eye on the team Petry grew up cheering for in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Detroit Red Wings.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Michael Augello is on to No. 34 in his top prospects for the Buffalo Sabres.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: New Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson doesn’t foresee any issues co-existing with longtime Penguins and star defenseman Kris Letang.

Philly Hockey Now: Top goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov recently discussed his playing future in Russia and potentially for the Philadelphia Flyers.

NYI Hockey Now: What would lead to another DNQ (did not qualify) for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the New York Islanders?

Carolina Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers made a minor trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nashville Hockey Now: What were the five worst trades made by now-former Nashville Predators general manager David Poile?

Florida Hockey Now: What does the goaltending situation look like for the Florida Panthers?

Detroit Hockey Now: NHL Network released their Top 20 centers ranking recently. Where did they have Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin?

Chicago Hockey Now: On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks honored the late Rocky Wirtz.

Colorado Hockey Now: What’s the over/under on goals this season for Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen?

Vegas Hockey Now: What can the Vegas Golden Knights expect from the goaltending duo of Logan Thompson and Adin Hill?

LA Hockey Now: Austin Stanovich makes three bold predictions for the 2023-24 Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: In his meet the Pittsburgh media presser on Wednesday, Erik Karlsson stressed that he and former teammate Brent Burns had no issues when they played for the San Jose Sharks.