Bruins Daily: McAvoy Wedding; Playoff Odds; NHL Rumors

Boston Hockey Now: According to BetOnline.ag, the Boston Bruins have a 20-percent chance of missing the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Just as they have so many times on the ice over the years, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand and recently retired Bruins center Patrice Bergeron danced together at Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s wedding this past Saturday.

63 + 37 = 💯 Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron share a moment at Charlie McAvoy’s wedding ❤️ (IG/cmcavoy25) pic.twitter.com/XqAf1t3Ydm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 8, 2023

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How are trades, like the three-way one they were in on with the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks, helping the rebuild for the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Mike Augello continues his list of the top prospects for the Buffalo Sabres.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What was the tipping point that finally allowed the Pittsburgh Penguins to acquire three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson?

Philly Hockey Now: Who are three players with the most to prove for the Philadelphia Flyers?

NYI Hockey Now: Andrew Fantucchio explains why he thinks the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are in the cards for the 2023-24 New York Islanders.

Carolina Hockey Now: Ultimately, it wasn’t meant to be for Erik Karlsson and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Detroit Hockey Now: How does the Erik Karlsson trade benefit a former member of the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: What ten players didn’t look right in any other uniform except the Chicago Blackhawks?

San Jose Hockey Now: Sheng Peng takes a deep dive look into the impact trading Erik Karlsson could have on the San Jose Sharks.

NHL

TSN: The Anaheim Ducks signed a one-year, $800000 contract with veteran journeyman goalie Alex Stalock.

yahoo!: Is the top remaining NHL unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane?