Bruins Daily: Erik Karlsson Trade Fallout, NHL News

The NHL trade market woke up on Sunday, and Erik Karlsson is a Pittsburgh Penguin!

So, who won the three-team trade between the Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and the Montreal Canadiens?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Hockey Now: How close were the Bruins to losing Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: After a summer of NHL trade speculation, the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquired three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson in a three-team trade with the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.

San Jose Hockey Now: After all was said and done, how did things really work out in the Erik Karlsson trade for the San Jose Sharks?

Montreal Hockey Now: Were the Montreal Canadiens the real winners in the three-way trade that saw 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson become a Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman?

Philly Hockey Now: Veteran defenseman Marc Staal is ready to lead the way for a rebuilding and young team for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida Hockey Now: In the words of the late Tony Bennett, Dmitry Kulikov left his heart in Sunrise, Florida, and now he’s back with the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Rest in peace to former Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins goalie Gilles Gilbert.

Chicago Hockey Now: Who are the actual Top 10 Prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: What will the blue line look like this season for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: Is former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy butting heads with original Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault?

LA Hockey Now: What can Los Angeles Kings fans expect from Adrian Kempe this coming season?

Yahoo: Longtime Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba signed a one-year, $3.9-million contract with the Arizona Coyotes.